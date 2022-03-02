Ex-Mayor's Aide Wants No Prison After Pared-Back Plea

By Chris Villani (March 2, 2022, 3:10 PM EST) -- The former chief of staff to a convicted Massachusetts mayor is seeking to avoid prison after admitting to a single charge in what was once a sweeping corruption indictment, setting up a showdown with a federal judge who has said some jail time is warranted. Genoveva Andrade initially pled guilty to helping former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia shake down marijuana shops that hoped to open in the city, but U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock rejected the no-jail deal and chafed at the idea he would rubber-stamp the agreement. During a hearing in June, the judge also expressed frustration that the...

