Md. Law Firm Hit With Legal Malpractice And Racial Bias Suit

By Katryna Perera (March 3, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- Maryland law firm DeCaro & Howell PC was hit with a $10 million suit from former clients alleging the firm and its two partners recklessly and negligently represented them in a loan restructuring transaction due to their African American identities, causing the clients to suffer significant economic loss and lost ownership of several properties. DeCaro & Howell and its two partners, Marla Howell and Thomas DeCaro, were hit with two complaints in Maryland federal court. The first was filed by Macro Concept LLC and Grace Solutions LLC on Tuesday. The principals of Macro and Grace — Gbamgbade Daramola, his wife Abimbola...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS