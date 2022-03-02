Gunderson-Led UserZoom Valued At $800M For Investment

By McCord Pagan (March 2, 2022, 2:24 PM EST) -- User experience insights business UserZoom, guided by Gunderson Dettmer, said Wednesday it's valued at $800 million for an investment by Goodwin Procter LLP-guided private equity firm Thoma Bravo. California-based UserZoom did not disclose the size of the investment but said in a joint statement with software and technology-focused Thoma Bravo that the funds will be used to continue the company's growth, including by adding more customers and expanding geographically. "This investment from Thoma Bravo reinforces the strength of our industry leading insights solution and our ability to empower businesses by gathering, combining and extracting high-quality, actionable data-driven UX insights that help...

