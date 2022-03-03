PDVSA Says Creditor's Targeting Of Citgo Shares Is Illegal

By Caleb Symons (March 3, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- Venezuela's state-owned oil company is urging a Delaware federal court to toss the lawsuit of a creditor owed $246 million, saying that firm's request for a lien on shares in Citgo's parent company is forbidden due to U.S. sanctions on Venezuela. In a motion to dismiss the case Tuesday, the oil company — PDVSA — said the sanctions bar Red Tree Investments LLC from even taking steps toward obtaining those shares without permission from federal regulators. But a U.S. District Court judge called that interpretation of the sanctions "overly expansive" in a separate case Wednesday, potentially complicating PDVSA's claims. Red Tree, an Ohio-based...

