Intel Gets Computing Technology Patent Axed At PTAB

By Adam Lidgett (March 2, 2022, 5:16 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has thrown out claims in a computing technology patent that were challenged by Intel, finding the claims were obvious over information found in a series of engineering papers. In a nearly 100-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the PTAB on Tuesday found that 19 claims in an FG SRC LLC patent – U.S. Patent No. 7,149,867 – were not patentable. The panel found that all the challenged claims in the case were obvious over pieces of prior art referred to as Zhang, Gupta and Chien. All three pieces of prior art were papers published by...

