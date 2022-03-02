Texas AG Headed For Runoff After Primary Election

By Michelle Casady (March 2, 2022, 10:41 AM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is heading to a May runoff with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who edged out a former Texas Supreme Court justice to vie for the Republican nomination for the state's top law enforcement position. Eva Guzman, who had sat on the state's high court since a 2009 appointment by then-Gov. Rick Perry, left a 22-year judicial career in June to run for attorney general and joined the law firm Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry. Guzman received 17.47% of votes, barely edging out the percentage of the vote garnered by Freedom Caucus member and U.S. Rep....

