Ex-NFLer Seeks Prison Delay To Appeal Fraud Sentence

By Ivan Moreno (March 2, 2022, 2:41 PM EST) -- A former National Football League player is trying to delay his three-month sentence for participating in a $3.9 million scheme to defraud a league health plan, telling a Kentucky federal court his punishment should have been lighter in a case that involved more than a dozen other ex-players. Ex-defensive back Etric Pruitt said Tuesday he plans to file a habeas corpus petition challenging his imprisonment and restitution order, arguing he should remain free in the meantime. Pruitt, who pled guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud in January 2020, was scheduled to report to prison Feb. 28. His attorney and...

