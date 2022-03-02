3rd Circ. Ends Pa. School Mask ADA Appeal As Moot

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 2, 2022, 9:59 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit dismissed a Pittsburgh-area school district's appeal of a mask mandate order as moot late Tuesday and ordered a Pennsylvania federal court to close the matter amid declining COVID-19 infections and federal guidance relaxing mask requirements. The appellate court said in its order that the lower court should dismiss North Allegheny School District's consolidated appeals — challenging a court-ordered mask mandate in parents' case claiming that two Pittsburgh-area school districts' easing of mask mandates put disabled students at risk — with the option to refile if COVID-19 cases spike again, and said an exception does not apply to keep the...

