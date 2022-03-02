8 Firms Guide Blank-Check Co. Trio For $525M In IPOs

By McCord Pagan (March 2, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- Three blank-check companies focused on the credit market, automotive and fintech industries began trading Wednesday after raising a combined $525 million in initial public offerings guided by eight law firms including Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Ltd. — represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Maples Group, formerly Maples and Calder, with underwriters' counsel Morrison & Foerster LLP — raised $225 million in its IPO. Meanwhile, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV raised $200 million in an offering guided by Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP and Maples Group, with underwriters'...

