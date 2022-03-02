McCarter & English Accused Of Malpractice Over Biotech IP

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 2, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- A New Jersey biotech company has sued McCarter & English LLP in New Jersey state court, alleging that one of its attorneys destroyed the company's business by falsely telling government authorities that the firm held a security interest in the company's patents. Moerae Matrix Inc. sued McCarter & English and Beverly W. Lubit, a partner in the firm's Newark office, for legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, slander of title to property, and malicious interference with a prospective economic advantage, according to its complaint filed Tuesday. The lawsuit came less than a year after a New Jersey state appeals court upheld...

