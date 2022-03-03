Biz, Faith Leaders Rally To Pass Citizenship Bills In 2022

By Alyssa Aquino (March 3, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and groups affiliated with the conservative megadonor Charles Koch are rallying with faith leaders and higher education groups to pressure Congress into providing citizenship for farmworkers and immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Nearly 30 organizations, including Americans for Prosperity and the LIBRE Initiative, advocacy groups backed by the Koch family, told Congress' top Democratic and Republican lawmakers that they've formed the Alliance for a New Immigration Consensus to push the government into passing an earned pathway for citizenship for undocumented residents, as well as strengthening security at the U.S.-Mexico border. There is enough public...

