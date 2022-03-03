Biden Critique Of PE-Owned Nursing Homes Unlikely To Sting

By Benjamin Horney (March 3, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- The president's plan to investigate private equity-backed nursing homes and push for increased transparency is not expected to suppress appetite for deals in the space, and experts say the idea that PE-backed senior living facilities are inherently bad is overblown. President Joe Biden gave brief mention of the topic during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night and said "as Wall Street firms take over more nursing homes, quality in those homes has gone down and costs have gone up," declaring "that ends on my watch." A fact sheet on the issue provided by the White House added more meat to the...

