US Trustee Says Water Contractor's Ch. 11 Should Be Tossed

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 2, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- The Office of the United States Trustee has voiced support for the dismissal of the Chapter 11 case of government contractor Team Systems International LLC, saying the debtor doesn't have a lawyer and the filing smacks of bad faith. The contractor appears to have filed the case to avoid a $6.25 million court judgment against it for failing to pay two of its suppliers — GPDEV LLC and Simons Explorations Inc. — for bottled water sent to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, the U.S. Trustee's Office said in its motion filed Tuesday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of...

