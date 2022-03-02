False-Ad Suit Over Kellogg's Strawberry Pop-Tarts Is Toast

By Mike Curley (March 2, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action alleging that the labeling on Kellogg's Pop-Tarts misleads consumers, saying reasonable buyers would not expect the toaster pastries to be filled only with strawberries. In an order filed Tuesday, Judge Marvin E. Aspen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois dismissed all claims against Kellogg Sales Co. filed by Stacy Chiappetta of Illinois, saying the label on Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts does not give any expectation for how much strawberry is in the food and therefore isn't deceptive, which is fatal to her claims. Chiappetta sued in...

