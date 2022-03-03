House Votes To Expand Military Burn Pit Exposure Benefits

By Daniel Wilson (March 3, 2022, 2:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that would broadly extend benefits for veterans with health conditions linked to toxic fumes from open-air "burn pits," over the opposition of Republican lawmakers concerned about the bill's costs. The House agreed to the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or Honoring Our PACT Act, in a 256-174 vote, with 34 Republicans joining Democrats in passing the legislation. The billis intended to address congressional and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs standards that, citing cost issues or lack of rigid scientific proof, have hampered military members' and veterans' efforts to receive...

