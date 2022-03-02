BNY Mellon Can't Escape Fund 'Channeling' Suit

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 2, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- Bank of New York Mellon NA can't avoid a lawsuit from three trust beneficiaries accusing the bank of "channeling" assets into underperforming funds managed by an affiliate, Dreyfus Corp., a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday, finding that the beneficiaries' claims are not time-barred as the bank had argued. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville said in his opinion that, because beneficiaries John and William Bernard and Pamela Martin may not have known about BNY's alleged breach of fiduciary duty during the statute of limitations period, their claims could move forward — despite the bank's argument that they should have known how...

