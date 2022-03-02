Philip Morris Gets Redo On $7M Atty Fee In Engle Suit

By Mike Curley (March 2, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday threw out a $7.1 million award of attorney fees in a former smoker's suit against Philip Morris USA Inc. alleging it concealed the risks of smoking and caused her to get emphysema, saying the trial court should not have relied on the smoker's fee expert. The three-judge panel said that the expert for the estate of Lucinda Naugle — administered by her brother, former Ft. Lauderdale Mayor James Naugle — should have been excluded from the brief opinion, as the trial court did not assess the reliability of his methods in determining how much Philip Morris should...

