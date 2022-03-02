Del Monte To Face Some Post-StarKist Price-Fixing Claims

By Matthew Perlman (March 2, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- Del Monte Corp. must face claims in multidistrict litigation that it participated in a sprawling conspiracy to fix the prices of packaged tuna through 2010, when it stopped providing services to StarKist following its sale of the brand, a California federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw issued an order Tuesday partially denying a summary judgment bid from Del Monte that argued it should not face claims for participating in the alleged conspiracy after October 2008, when it sold the StarKist brand to Dongwon Industries Co. Ltd. The judge found that Del Monte relied exclusively on the sale of its...

