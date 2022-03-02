Insurer Doesn't Owe Kohl's Defense For Slip-And-Fall Suit

By Ganesh Setty (March 2, 2022, 6:45 PM EST) -- A State Auto unit has no duty to defend a Kohl's department store facing a personal injury suit seeking more than $100,000 in damages after a woman said she slipped and fell in the store's parking lot, an Illinois federal judge ruled Wednesday. After a federal judge's ruling Wednesday, an insurer is off the hook to defend a Kohl's department store facing a personal injury suit seeking more than $100,000 in damages. A woman said she slipped and fell in the store's parking lot. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston said the insurance contract State Auto Property &...

