How Crypto Cos. Might Move Forward After BlockFi Settlement

By Casey Kidwell, Gabriel Riekhof and Rebecca Taylor (March 4, 2022, 1:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently provided long-awaited guidance and made its stance clear on interest-bearing cryptocurrency accounts offered by BlockFi Inc., Gemini, Celsius Network LLC and others: The SEC regulates the offering and selling of retail crypto lending products, and those who do not comply with its registration requirements will be subject to severe penalty. On Feb. 14, BlockFi, one of the largest providers of such accounts in the U.S., announced that it settled an SEC investigation and would be paying a record-breaking $100 million to federal and state regulators. The SEC's cease-and-desist order made clear that it deemed...

