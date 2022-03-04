Blank Rome Adds Glaser Weil Real Estate Pro In LA

By James Mills (March 4, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP has lured a longtime Glaser Weil LLP real estate specialist as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Saul Breskal, who spent 22 years at Glaser Weil, joins the Blank Rome real estate practice, the firm announced Wednesday. He represents hospitality and entertainment clients in real estate transactions and ground-up developments. He has also represented film studios, hotels, and casinos in the purchase, financing and construction of projects and has handled many real estate transactions like mansion sales for high net-worth individuals and celebrities. "I was looking to expand my practice to a national and a global...

