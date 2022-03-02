Albright Agrees To Send Patent Case From WDTX To Mass.

By Hailey Konnath (March 2, 2022, 10:12 PM EST) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright agreed to transfer Decapolis Systems' patent infringement case against eClinicalWorks to the District of Massachusetts on Tuesday, a relatively rare example of the judge outright granting an opposed motion to transfer a patent case. The order appears to be the first time Judge Albright has ever granted a motion to transfer to Massachusetts federal court, according to information provided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, which is representing eClinicalWorks LLC. In 2021, less than one-third of almost 90 motions to transfer patent cases were granted by the Western District of Texas,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS