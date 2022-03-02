Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Albright Agrees To Send Patent Case From WDTX To Mass.

By Hailey Konnath (March 2, 2022, 10:12 PM EST) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright agreed to transfer Decapolis Systems' patent infringement case against eClinicalWorks to the District of Massachusetts on Tuesday, a relatively rare example of the judge outright granting an opposed motion to transfer a patent case.

The order appears to be the first time Judge Albright has ever granted a motion to transfer to Massachusetts federal court, according to information provided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, which is representing eClinicalWorks LLC. In 2021, less than one-third of almost 90 motions to transfer patent cases were granted by the Western District of Texas,...

