Navajo Landowners Don't Want 10th Circ. To Ban NM Fracking

By Clark Mindock (March 3, 2022, 3:17 PM EST) -- Navajo Nation members who own land near archeological and cultural sites in New Mexico have urged the Tenth Circuit to reject a bid to block fracking in the area, arguing they rely on the money from that extraction and taking it away would be a major hardship. In a brief filed Wednesday, the members said that they have worked with the federal government and fossil fuel companies for decades to lease their mineral rights, which has brought "desperately needed economic opportunities" to the Navajo people leasing their lands, their families and the entire region. Because of that reliance, they urged the...

