NY AG Can't Dissolve NRA Amid Financial Probe, Judge Rules

By Theresa Schliep (March 2, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- A New York state judge declined Wednesday to dissolve the National Rifle Association as requested by the state attorney general in her financial probe of the organization, saying that disbanding the group could infringe on its members' First Amendment rights. New York Attorney General Letitia James' complaint against the NRA doesn't prove it has harmed the public in a way that would justify dissolution of the organization, a state judge found. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Attorney General Letitia James' complaint against the tax-exempt gun rights organization doesn't prove the NRA has harmed the public in a way that would justify dissolution of the...

