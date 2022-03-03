Banana Republic Slips Ampersand Design Row For Good

By Jasmin Jackson (March 3, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has cleared Banana Republic from a Brooklyn-based typography company's thrice-revised suit claiming that the retailer ripped off its ampersand design. In an order granting the motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman ruled Wednesday that Moshik Nadav Typography LLC failed to back its claims that Banana Republic LLC stole its Paris Pro Ampersand — a stylized "and" symbol — for the retailer's advertising campaign and can't have another chance to amend the suit. According to Judge Furman, Nadav's third-amended complaint failed to support its "conclusory assertion" that the retailer intentionally swiped the symbol to capitalize...

