Staff Co. Sent Pitney Bowes Unauthorized Workers, Suit Says

By Max Jaeger (March 3, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- Shipping and e-commerce giant Pitney Bowes accidentally put hundreds of people to work who were not authorized to work in the U.S. after a staffing agency and its subcontractor failed to screen the laborers, a lawsuit filed in Connecticut on Wednesday alleges. The Connecticut-based firm cut a managed service provider agreement for Acro Service Corporation of Michigan in 2016 to supply seasonal workers who could help Pitney Bowes sort parcels during the holidays, but Acro subcontracted the work to another firm called Vitality and neither properly screened the people they supplied for work authorization. On Sept. 16, 2020, six workers at...

