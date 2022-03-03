Texas Trucking Co. Cuts $5.5M Deal To End Poaching Claims

By Gina Kim (March 3, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- A group of Stevens Transport Inc. truck drivers asked a California federal judge Wednesday to preliminarily approve a $5.5 million settlement they reached with the Texas-based trucking company that proposes to resolve allegations that the company conspired with other freight companies not to hire one another's drivers. Dallas-based Stevens Transport Inc. is the latest trucking company to strike a deal with a class of drivers who alleged that the company violated sections of the Sherman Act, California's Cartwright Act and other unfair business practices statutes. The litigation is more than four years old, but Stevens Transport was not added to the...

