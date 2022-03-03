9th Circ. Agrees 'What Men Want' Didn't Copy Screenplay

By Tiffany Hu (March 3, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- A screenwriter can't revive his lawsuit against Paramount Pictures and Black Entertainment Television over the 2019 romcom "What Men Want," after the Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court's decision to throw out his claims that the film featured a plot stolen from his own script. Joe Carlini failed to show that his unpublished screenplay "What the F Is He Thinking" was substantially similar to the 2019 movie in their plots or main characters, among other things, a three-judge panel said in an unpublished opinion issued Wednesday. Carlini had argued that the way that the female leads obtain "the power to hear...

