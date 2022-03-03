New York's Good Cause Eviction Bill Is Problematic

By Alexander Lycoyannis (March 3, 2022, 5:53 PM EST) -- New York lawmakers are currently considering S. 3082, also known as the good cause eviction, or GCE, bill. The bill would impose a strict new rent control regime on virtually all of New York State's free-market residential apartment stock. The state Senate has recently resumed consideration of the bill. And there is significant concern throughout the business community and the New York real estate industry that the bill will become law with its harmful elements intact. Ostensibly intended, as the name suggests, to require so-called good cause before evicting residential tenants, the GCE bill would instead freeze most current residential occupancies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS