How Justices' Upcoming PAGA Ruling May Affect Employers

By Julia Trankiem and Michael Pearlson (March 7, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- On March 30, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral argument on the matter of Viking River Cruises Inc. v. Moriana.[1] In Viking River, the court will decide whether the Federal Arbitration Act preempts California law barring arbitration of Private Attorneys General Act claims. Viking River may have momentous consequences for the ability of California employers to defend against large civil penalties under PAGA. Pursuant to PAGA, employees can collect civil penalties on behalf of themselves and other aggrieved employees by asserting in representative actions that their employers have engaged in violations of the California Labor Code. PAGA claims are often...

