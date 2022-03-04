Chicago Restaurants Fight 'Blanket Denials' of COVID Claims

By Jennifer Mandato (March 4, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- The owners of four Chicago-area restaurants told an Illinois District Court that their business interruption claims were wrongfully denied by Society Insurance after local ordinances forced them to shut their doors to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Huck Finn, Mirage, Concorde Banquets and Dino's Café said in their complaint Wednesday that their businessowners insurance policies from Society are intended to cover any losses incurred as a result of a "necessary suspension" of operations. This includes a government order that forces the businesses to close, according to the complaint. The restaurants noted that, unlike many other commercial property policies, their...

