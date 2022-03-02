​​​​​​​Regeneron Can't Ditch COVID-19 Tech Patent Suit

By Lauren Berg (March 2, 2022, 10:54 PM EST) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can't escape a suit claiming it used poached technology in its development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Philip Halpern denied Regeneron's bid to toss Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s suit claiming the pharmaceutical giant infringed its patented fluorescent protein called mNeonGreen. Judge Halpern made his decision following same-day oral arguments, but did not include his reasoning in the order. Counsel for the parties were not immediately available Wednesday evening. In its motion from the summer, Regeneron said that when alleged infringement is...

