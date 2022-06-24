High Court Backs HHS In 'Baffling' Hospital Pay Fight

By Jeff Overley (June 24, 2022, 10:15 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday sided with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a complex battle over special payments for hospitals in low-income areas, capping off a case that left the justices openly bewildered. In a 5-4 opinion, the high court upheld HHS' interpretation of a formula that decides "disproportionate share hospital" payments — known as DSH payments, and pronounced "dish" — that supplement the income of hospitals in underprivileged areas. At issue were how many of a hospital's Medicare patients were "entitled to benefits" for inpatient care, with HHS counting patients even if they temporarily exhausted their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS