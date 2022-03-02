Ex-EBay Execs Can't Dismiss Indictments In Stalking Scandal

By Hailey Konnath (March 2, 2022, 11:09 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday expanded on her rationale for refusing to toss indictments against a pair of former eBay Inc. executives accused of targeting a Massachusetts married couple with a cyberstalking campaign, explaining that prosecutors have adequately laid out their claims. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris initially told Jim Baugh, eBay's former security director, and David Harville, its former head of global resiliency, that she wouldn't be dismissing portions of Baugh's indictment or Harville's entire indictment at a hearing in January. In an order and memorandum lodged Wednesday, the judge said that the indictments are sufficient. Notably, Judge...

