Garland Vows DOJ Headcount Surge In White Collar Blitz

By Jack Queen (March 3, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is planning a hiring spree to combat pandemic-related fraud and to redouble its efforts to prosecute white collar criminals, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, outlining the government's wider strategy for busting corporate malfeasance. President Joe Biden's 2022 budget seeks $36.5 million for hiring an additional 120 attorneys nationwide to go after pandemic relief fraudsters, Garland said. The budget request also requests $325 million to fund more than 900 agents to support the FBI's white collar crime program, he said. Attorney General Merrick Garland, seen at an event last year, on Thursday unveiled his request of...

