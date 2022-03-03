Real Estate Rumors: Foundry, Walker, Aventura Hospital

By Andrew McIntyre (March 3, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- Foundry Commercial hopes to build a warehouse project at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The company is seeking permission for a project at 14501 N.W. 57th Ave., and proposed plans call for 83,869 square feet at the project, according to the report. Columbia National Real Estate Finance has loaned $28 million to Walker Development Group for a Baltimore office project, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The loan is for a five-story project at 4010 Boston St., and the 125,000-square-foot building is expected to be complete later this year, according to the report. Aventura Hospital...

