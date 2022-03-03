Chancery Moves Some Jenzabar Investor Claims Toward Trial

By Jeff Montgomery (March 3, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- Time has run out on two central claims in a years-old suit accusing the founder of educational media company Jenzabar Inc. of allowing investor stock warrants to expire in 2012 while privately benefiting and taking advantage of follow-on securities issues, a Delaware vice chancellor has ruled. Still pending, however, are other unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty and related allegations against former managing member Robert A. Maginn, after a summary judgment ruling late Wednesday by Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will. The decision kept alive part of an amended complaint filed on behalf of investors in New Media II-B LLC and New...

