Drake And Warner Music Stole Artist's Beat, Suit Says

By Jasmin Jackson (March 3, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- Hip-hop artist Drake, Young Money Entertainment, Warner Music Group and other media figures are facing another copyright suit in Louisiana federal court from a New Orleans artist who claims that they poached his instrumental beat after a similar case was dismissed. Louisiana musician Samuel Nicholas III, also known as Sam Skully, said in a complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana that the artists and media companies — who also include Grammy-nominated producer BlaqNmilD and rapper Big Freedia — have used his instrument-only song "Roll Call" without permission. The suit is related to a previous...

