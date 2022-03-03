Tribe Tells 9th Circ. Wash. Dam Suit Belongs In State Court

By Andrew Westney (March 3, 2022, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe has told the Ninth Circuit that a Washington federal judge wrongly tossed its suit seeking to block Seattle's operation of a hydroelectric dam in order to protect fish on the Skagit River, and said the judge shouldn't have allowed the case to be taken out of state court in the first place. In December, U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein granted a dismissal bid lodged by the city and its public electricity utility, Seattle City Light, favoring the city's argument that she lacked jurisdiction to hear the tribe's claim that the city's operation of the Gorge Dam...

