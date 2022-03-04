Pathway Genomics Investor Says Board Ignored Assets Raid

By Gina Kim (March 4, 2022, 8:42 PM EST) -- A Curacao-based investor has hit ex-board members of defunct biotech company Pathway Genomics with a derivative shareholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court that claims they turned a blind eye to a Ukrainian businessman's scheme to raid and transfer assets to another company, leaving shareholders with nothing. Neem International CV, which owned shares of preferred stock in the San Diego-based company since 2015, brought the suit Wednesday against Pathway's former CEO Vadim Shulman and the board members. The suit alleged that Pathway's board, which included former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Peter Pace, allowed Shulman to bury the company in debt, take...

