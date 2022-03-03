Winston & Strawn Hires Hogan Lovells Entertainment, IP Pro

By James Mills (March 3, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has lured a Hogan Lovells entertainment and intellectual property specialist as a partner in Los Angeles. Paul B. Salvaty, who spent six years at Hogan Lovells, joins Winston & Strawn as member of the litigation practice, the firm said Tuesday. Salvaty specializes in the prosecution and defense of business disputes, focusing on entertainment and IP litigation. He also handles commercial litigation, class actions, mass torts and antitrust matters. "Winston has made California a priority and is continuing to grow its capabilities here, particularly in the IP space," Salvaty told Law 360 Pulse in an email Thursday. "The...

