OptumRx Fights To Arbitrate Reimbursement Suit At 3rd Circ.

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 3, 2022, 3:26 PM EST) -- Pharmacy benefits manager OptumRx Inc. on Thursday asked the Third Circuit for another chance to keep a challenge to its reimbursement rates out of court, arguing that the district court judge who refused the request improperly did the job of an arbitrator. During an oral argument, OptumRx attorney Lucas C. Townsend of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP told a three-judge panel that courts can only decide the unconscionability of an agreement if the challenge focuses solely on the arbitration provision. But the complaint, in which more than 400 drugstores allege they were underpaid for prescriptions, challenged the entirety of their provider...

