Wilkinson Barker Knauer Promotes Media Law Expert

By Jack Rodgers (March 4, 2022, 10:52 AM EST) -- Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP has promoted an attorney with a knack for navigating media regulations and other communications-related law to partner, the firm announced Thursday. Emilie de Lozier is Wilkinson Barker's new partner and is the granddaughter of Peabody Award-winning newscaster Ed Meyer, who hosted a WMAL-AM news program in D.C. for 30 years. The firm said in a statement that de Lozier's work centers on consulting media and communications companies about Federal Communication Commission regulations and other media law. De Lozier told Law360 Pulse on Thursday she had always been interested in working with media, and also had family members...

