Ex-NFLer's Habeas Notice Can't Delay Prison In Benefits Scam

By Ivan Moreno (March 3, 2022, 2:39 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Thursday rejected a former National Football League player's request to delay his three-month prison sentence for his role in a $3.9 million health fraud case, saying his intention to file a habeas petition challenging his punishment is not enough to remain free. U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell denied Etric Pruitt's motion without prejudice, saying she's unaware of any legal cases "that support the possibility of a release on bond based on an inmate's intent to file a future habeas petition." "While Pruitt mentions that he intends to submit a petition for writ of habeas corpus,...

