Pa. Panel Says County Can Seize Sewer System Mid-Sale

By Matthew Santoni (March 3, 2022, 1:26 PM EST) -- Delaware County, Pennsylvania can dissolve its regional sewer authority and take over its assets, even if the authority was in the middle of trying to sell those assets to a private operator, the Commonwealth Court ruled Thursday. The unanimous panel said that under the Commonwealth Court's 2021 ruling in In re Chester Water Authority Trust, a government that formed an independent authority under the Municipal Authorities Act has the power to dissolve that authority, even over the other entity's objections. Thursday's ruling said that power was not overridden by the authority's ability to enter into contracts to sell off its assets,...

