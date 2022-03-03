AmeriHealth Sheds FCA Suit Alleging It Flouted NJ Copay Law

By Max Jaeger (March 3, 2022, 9:29 PM EST) -- Affordable Care Act plans participating in the federal exchange do not have to comply with certain state-imposed regulations when certifying that their plans qualify for reimbursement, a Pennsylvania judge ruled Wednesday, dismissing a whistleblower case against a New Jersey insurer. Eric Johnson sued AmeriHealth Insurance Company of New Jersey and its parent, AmeriHealth HMO Inc., in 2017 alleging that they violated the False Claims Act by affirming that certain plans it offered met the government's "Quality Health Plan" requirements for subsidies and reimbursement despite charging copays that exceeded limits set under New Jersey law. But AmeriHealth never falsely affirmed that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS