Gym Owners Ignored COVID-19 Rulings, Insurer Tells 4th Circ.

By Ben Zigterman (March 3, 2022, 3:43 PM EST) -- The owners of Anytime Fitness franchises ignored the many decisions against policyholders in litigation over insurance coverage for pandemic-related business losses in the opening brief of their appeal, Markel Insurance Co. told the Fourth Circuit. A fitness franchise insurer told the Fourth Circuit that it should not have to cover pandemic-related business losses, urging the appellate court to follow other courts' decisions and affirm the dismissal of a lawsuit seeking insurance coverage for such losses. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The insurer urged the appellate court Wednesday to follow other courts' decisions and affirm the dismissal of the suit seeking insurance coverage for...

