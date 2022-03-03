High Court Says Feds Can Shield CIA 'Black Site' Details

By Daniel Wilson (March 3, 2022, 10:59 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the federal government can assert the state secrets privilege over a Guantanamo Bay prisoner's efforts to subpoena information from former CIA contractors about his torture, saying the information could undermine intelligence relationships. In a case centering on an attempt to gain information by Abu Zubaydah about his torture that allegedly took place at a former CIA "dark" or "black" site in Poland, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court in a 6-3 decision that the information would effectively confirm or deny the existence of such a site and potentially affect clandestine foreign relations between the U.S. and...

