Feds Blast 'Boss Tweed' Mayor's Aide But Seek No Jail Time

By Chris Villani (March 3, 2022, 12:18 PM EST) -- Massachusetts federal prosecutors excoriated the former chief of staff for a convicted city mayor for standing by the "Boss Tweed"-like figure while he shook down marijuana businesses, but still asked a judge not to send the onetime aide to prison. In a sentencing memorandum filed late Wednesday, the government agreed with lawyers for Genoveva Andrade that she should receive a sentence of time-served and a $10,000 fine for admitting to a single false statement relating to her time working for former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia. But prosecutors took issue with Andrade's contention the case involves only a single, isolated false...

