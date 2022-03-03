Creditors Blast Tilton Ch. 11 Suit To Subordinate Zohar Claims

By Jeff Montgomery (March 3, 2022, 10:43 PM EST) -- MBIA Insurance Corp. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday that business turnaround architect Lynn Tilton failed to show MBIA did anything wrong in its multiyear effort to recover hundreds of millions paid out in the wake of the breakdown of the distressed-debt empire built by Tilton, creator of the so-called Zohar funds. The remarks came during arguments on dismissal of an adversary suit Tilton filed in the bankruptcy of Zohar fund noteholders. Tilton's suit targets creditors and other parties who wrested control of the funds from her and won an order for a sell-off of companies formerly controlled by Tilton and managed under...

